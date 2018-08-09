Parks and Rec News

Final fall Youth Soccer registration deadline

Friday is the last day to sign up for fall soccer. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 this fall. Any registrations received after Aug. 10 will be placed on a wait list and put on a team only if space allows. Players signed up after Friday will not be guaranteed a spot on a team.

All summer activities, camps and special events are on the Parks and Recreation website at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation. Call 985-9551.

Vermont Teddy Bear hosts Shelburne Day concert and fireworks

On Saturday, Aug. 18, Vermont Teddy Bear hosts a fun-filled evening for the whole family. Starting at 5:30 p.m., food trucks will have dinner and snacks – or bring a picnic. Music by the Rhythm Rockets Band at 6:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy the bounce house. Fireworks at dusk.

Great Escape tickets

Before planning a visit to Great Escape, stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $20 or more off the gate price. Discounted parking coupons available too.