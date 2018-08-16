Celebrate Shelburne Day this Saturday: Biggest farmers market of the season, Rotary ball drop, music, food, fireworks

STAFF REPORT

From morning until dark, Saturday will be a bustling day in Shelburne for the annual Shelburne Day festivities.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Parade Ground in the village will be packed with many more booths than a typical Saturday Farmers Market.

A project of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association, the Shelburne Day market boasts about twice as many tents as the usual market. Many local businesses join in and organizers line up even more musicians, food vendors and attractions and activities for the kids.

The goal is to promote and benefit the community and to have fun. Woodworker Randy Ramsden has been a market vendor for many years and has taken part in all 12 previous Shelburne Day markets. “I love Shelburne Day,” Ramsden said. “It’s so lively and bustling, meeting the people who own or work for local businesses, or the volunteers who are here to tell the community more about their nonprofit organization. And a bigger crowd is typically good for business…for everyone.”

Some new exhibitors this year include Willow House, Wild Hart Distillery, Roadhouse Studios, and Trinity Baptist Church.

Entertainment for all

On the Falls Road end of the green, kid-friendly displays will include the Renaissance School, Vermont Day School, Shelburne Nursery School, and Waldorf School alongside Shelburne Farms, which likely will have some farm animals to meet.

Gus Block, entertainment director, promises to have performers filling the air tunes, and plenty of hay bales for spectators to sit and enjoy the performances. Food vendors will serve up snacks and meals from wraps and exotic pastries to ice cream.

Dogs allowed

Knowing that people love to bring their dogs along, representatives of the Shelburne Village Dog Park Committee will have a booth to share information about the status of the park, and invite suggestions about what makes a great dog park. They also promise to have doggie-friendly ice cream.

Pedestrian-friendly

Two other municipal groups will team up at a booth to ask for ideas from the public. Look for members of the Bike & Pedestrian Paths Committee and the Village Pedestrian Safety Group to weigh in on how to make Shelburne even more friendly to non-vehicular modes of transportation in Shelburne.

Golf Ball Drop

Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotarians will continue to sell tickets for their annual fundraiser during the market. At 2 p.m., they hope the crowd moves with them across the village to the ballfields behind the municipal offices for the Golf Ball Drop. They’ll drop 1,000 numbered golf balls drop from a great height – the numbered ball closest to the hole wins the $4,000 first prize.

Concert and fireworks

At 5:30 p.m. Shelburne Day festivities continue outside at Vermont Teddy Bear factory on Route 7. Everyone is invited to spread out on the lawn with blankets and chairs. Bring a picnic or check out the food trucks. Music by the Rhythm Rockets Band starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be a bounce house for children and fireworks at dusk.