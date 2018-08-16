Corrections

• Chris Robinson is Shelburne’s water quality superintendent. In a story in the Aug. 9 Shelburne News about sewer-line work on Harbor Road, Robinson’s title was incorrect.

• Turnout in Vermont’s primary election in August 2016 was 26.5 percent of the state’s 453,405 voters. The percentage was incorrect in a story in last week’s Shelburne News.

• In a letter to the editor in the Aug. 9 Shelburne News, writer Donald Horenstein reference to the state employee pension should have noted a combined negative value of $2.28 billion. The amount was incorrect due to a typographical error.

