Krohn stays as interim town manager

By MADELINE HUGHES

Shelburne is set to have an interim town manager in place through the end of the year while a committee searches for a permanent candidate to fill the position.

The Town Manager Search Committee previously reported that the process to fill the position is likely to take longer than Nov. 1, which is when interim manager Lee Krohn’s initial contract expires.

Krohn left his position at the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission for the interim job in Shelburne since May, when former manager Joe Colangelo resigned to take a position in Hanover, Mass.

There had been some concern that Krohn would need to return to his regular job before the search committee could have a new permanent manager on board.

“In discussion with Charlie Baker, it turned out they would be willing to extend his contract to Dec. 31,” said Selectboard chair Jerry Storey. Baker is the executive director of the Regional Planning Commission.

Storey added that this would provide relief to the search committee, which had felt a time crunch. Should a town manager be chosen and can fill the position before Dec. 31, Krohn would go back to the planning commission earlier.

Linda Riell, who is on the town manager search committee, reported that the committee has had some interest in the position already and will make further efforts to recruit candidates.

Selectboard members Storey, Jaime Heins and Josh Dein were present at the meeting, and Mary Kehoe participated via telephone. They were all pleased that Krohn will stay on as interim manager. Selectboard member Colleen Parker was absent.

Near the end of the meeting, audience member Tom Tompkins spoke out suggesting that Parker consider resigning from the Selectboard, noting that she has had several recent absences.

When Tuesday’s meeting began, Storey noted that Parker would most likely not be in attendance that evening. He later clarified in a Wednesday morning conversation with the Shelburne News that she had alerted him prior to a “family emergency.”

Parker has attended one of the past six meetings in its entirety and arrived nearly two hours into another meeting, according to meeting minutes.

Shelburne resident Tompkins regularly attends meetings to make audio recordings for his Falls Fun radio show. “I was vocalizing what a number of people had been thinking,” Tompkins said in an interview Wednesday morning. “It was a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Tompkins’ comment got no response from board members. A motion to adjourn was made immediately after he spoke and the meeting ended.

The Shelburne News attempted to reach Parker for comment Wednesday morning without success. An employee who answered the phone at Parker’s medical spa business said Parker had no comment.