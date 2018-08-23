Former school aide opens alternative medical practice

Mary McGillivray has opened a new business in Shelburne, MMBiofield Tuning, at 33 Harbor Road.

Biofield tuning is an alternative therapy using tuning forks to treat patients for “healing you can hear through the music of vibration,” McGillivray said in a news release.

A former speech language pathology assistant at Champlain Valley Union High School for 10 years, McGillivray has worked with children on the autism spectrum and with other cognitive and physical challenges. She looks to work with clients of all ages in her new venture.

Treatments focus on ailments such as digestive issues, anxiety, insomnia, fear, pain and fibromyalgia, said McGillvray, a certified practitioner of the therapy working under the guidance of Eileen McKusick, the founder and developer of the approach.

More information: mmbiofieldtuning.com.