New vet joins animal hospital

Dr. Andrew Koenitzer recently joined the staff at Ark Veterinary Hospital on Shelburne Road in Shelburne.

A native of Wisconsin, he comes to Shelburne via an undergraduate degree in wildlife management from the University of Minnesota and veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Over subsequent years he worked in raptor and marine wildlife rehabilitation, at rescue organizations, and he participated in dog allergy research.

In addition to wellness and preventive medical care, Koenitzer’s practice includes surgery, dermatology, internal medicine, ultrasound, and dentistry.

Outside of work, basketball and cycling are two of his favorite pastimes. After living and working in Southern California and Las Vegas, he said he and his fiancée, who are both outdoor activity enthusiasts, were happy to move to a chillier climate.

Koenitzer, who goes by Dr. Andrew, has two cats, Peter and Bode.