Stowe art show features paintings of local cows

Shelburne artist Stephanie Bush has a new solo art show that’s all about cows.

“Ladies in Waiting” is an exhibition of oil paintings featuring cows that Bush admits she is enchanted by. She calls them “fun, quirky and engaging” animals and she decided to dedicate an entire show to her paintings of the creatures.

Growing up in Montreal, Bush says she did not come into contact with many farm animals. She channels her first encounter with a cow in her latest series.

“The first thing that overwhelmed me when confronted with the actual presence of a cow, was simply their size, and this translates directly into the size of my canvases,” she said in an email.

She also channels the shock she felt by how she perceives the gazes from cows.

“One can get lost in their eyes and so the gaze has become an integral part of the series, expressing the relationship between the witnesser and the witnessed,” she said.

Stowe’s West Branch Gallery in announcing the show puts it this way: “Bush’s representational portraits of dairy cows encourage the viewer to share her experience of seeing and being seen by these ponderous creatures, a familiar backdrop to Vermont life.”

Bush divides her time between creating art, teaching art, and raising a family. Her studio is at Shelburne Pond Studios on Pond Road and she teaches art at the Community College of Vermont and Shelburne Craft School.

The opening gala at the West Branch Gallery and Sculpture Park is this Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Bush’s paintings will be on exhibit through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment at 17 Town Farm Lane in Stowe.