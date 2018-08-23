A trip down Memory Lane

More than 65 former students from Shelburne schools during the 40s, 50s, and 60s shared stories and memories of their school days at the 2018 Shelburne reunion held Saturday at Shelburne’s Trinity Episcopal Church.
What fun! I remember fondly ice skating at night and the school bus picking us up at various corners (Mc Gees) for all day swimming at the beach–Shelburne was great a place to grow up. And my 7-th grade English classes–complete with the loops and squiggles of script-penmanship–have served me well–went on to be a writer!