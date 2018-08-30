CVU football games to stream live online

Fans of Champlain Valley Union High School football will be able to watch the 2018 season live this year, as the Northeast Sports Network will video stream all of the team’s games on the internet.

NSN will be present at Redhawks games both at home and away, and will air the eight regular-season games live on NSNSports.net at no cost to viewers. Coverage will begin with the Sept. 1 opener against BFA-St. Albans and continue into the early rounds of the Division I playoffs if CVU qualifies.

“CVU has a long tradition in other sports and are building a strong tradition in football,” said longtime NSN sportscaster George Commo. “Coach Williams and his staff have an exciting team this year. They should be fun to watch.”

NSN also will cover other Chittenden County high school sports and selected games for other schools around northwestern Vermont.

The CVU schedule is:

Sept 1: 12:50 p.m. vs. BFA-St. Albans at home

Sept. 7: 6:50 p.m. at Rutland

Sept. 14: 6:50 p.m. at Essex

Sept. 21: 6:50 p.m. at Colchester

Sept. 29: 12:50 p.m. vs. BHS/SBHS at home

Oct. 6: 2:50 p.m. vs. North Country at home

Oct. 12: 6:30 p.m. vs. St. Johnsbury at home

Oct. 19: 6:50 p.m. at Middlebury