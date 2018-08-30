Only a drill

Shelburne firefighters recently got a chance to practice firefighting techniques using the former Pierson Library building that’s being demolished for reconstruction.

Training included search and rescue drills and roof operations. Firefighters practiced roof ventilation with both hand tools and power saws. The exercise also gave crews a chance to practice with the year-old Quint ladder truck to position firefighters carefully on the roof where they practiced cutting ventilation holes.

On the roof left to right: Captain Andrew Dickerson, Cadet Lauryn Ouimet and Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet.