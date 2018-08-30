Only a drill

By on No Comment

Photos courtesy Lee Krohn/Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department

Shelburne firefighters recently got a chance to practice firefighting techniques using the former Pierson Library building that’s being demolished for reconstruction.

Training included search and rescue drills and roof operations. Firefighters practiced roof ventilation with both hand tools and power saws. The exercise also gave crews a chance to practice with the year-old Quint ladder truck to position firefighters carefully on the roof where they practiced cutting ventilation holes.

On the roof left to right: Captain Andrew Dickerson, Cadet Lauryn Ouimet and Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet.

Only a drill added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.