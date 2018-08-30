Police and fire crews rescue dog trapped in rock ledge

STAFF REPORT

Police and rescue crews were called into action last week when a dog wandered off into the woods near Cheesefactory Lane in Shelburne and became stuck between two rocks.

Shelburne Police arrived first on the scene late last Thursday morning and found that the dog – a hound named Baby Girl – had escaped from her dog sitter and had fallen into a hole in a rock ledge where she was then unable to get out.

An officer was able to get a leash on the dog to prevent her from moving further into the hole and requested help from the Shelburne Fire Department, which in turn called upon Charlotte Fire and Rescue for use of their all-terrain Gator vehicle to navigate the rough landscape.

“After assessing the situation further it was determined that it was going to take some ingenuity and tools to remove the dog from its predicament,” said Charlotte Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rob Mullin wrote in a statement about the incident.

The Charlotte crew loaded up the Gator with a variety of heavy rescue tools including a ladder, a chipper, hammers and airbags to get Baby Girl out, Mullin said.

Ultimately, rescuers needed a hydraulic spreader to move the rocks enough to free her from the hole.

Once freed, the dog was brought out of the woods, examined for injuries, and returned to her caregiver.

As for Baby Girl, “She was virtually unscathed from her ordeal,” Mullin reported.