Shelburne Police Log

Calls not listed in the log below:

40 traffic violations

12 miscellaneous complaints

2 medical calls, patient refused transport

2 burglar alarms

July 7

7:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to Aspen Circle for a welfare check requested by a family member; the person appeared to be fine.

8:27 a.m. An officer on bicycle patrolled hiking trails along the Ti-Haul Trail and in Shelburne Bay Park.

9:49 a.m. A walk-in reported what turned out to be a false fire alarm activation at SCHIP’s Treasure on Route 7.

12:05 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency at Wake Robin and took a patient to the hospital.

1:38 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Hinesburg Fire were dispatched to a fire on Vermont Route 116. They extinguished the fire; no one was hurt.

3:34 p.m. Police checked out an accidental 911 hang-up call from Falls Road.

4:00 p.m. Police assisted with a child safety car seat installation and inspection.

4:27 p.m. Shelburne Rescue went to Miner Farm Lane for a medical emergency and transported a patient to the hospital.

July 8

2:11 a.m. Police checked out a call about someone setting off fireworks in the Thomas Road area but they were unable to locate anything.

7:07 a.m. Police were called to escort an unwelcome guest refusing to leave The Arbors on Harbor Road. They located the individual, issued a trespass notice, and escorted him off the property.

8:38 a.m. Animal control was notified about a report of an animal bite at the Shelburne Camp Grounds on Shelburne Road.

10:10 a.m. Police conducted speed and traffic safety enforcement on Irish Hill Road near Thompson Road.

3:13 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Shelburne Road and took a patient to the hospital.

4:48 p.m. Fire, Rescue and Police responded to what turned out to be a false alarm on Farm Barn Lane.

5:06 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police and Rescue with a possible overdose on Stonehedge Drive in South Burlington.

6:09 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place on Shelburne Road for what turned out to be a false fire alarm.

6:43 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to what turned out to be accidental medical alarm on Covington Lane.

9:58 p.m. Rescue and Police were dispatched to Pine Haven Shores Road for a medical emergency; a patient was transported to the hospital.

July 9

7:01 a.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to what turned out to be a false fire alarm activation at Blue Water Center on Pine Haven Shores Road.

10:26 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police locate an individual on Executive Drive.

10:46 a.m. Homeland Security requested a local background for a new applicant.

12:37 p.m. Police took a theft report from a caller saying items were stolen from his office on Shelburne Road. The case under investigation.

1:46 p.m. Police checked out a report of an erratic motorist near Shelburne and Webster roads but they were unable to find the vehicle.

6:29 p.m. Police stopped a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road to do a commercial vehicle inspection.

8:09 p.m. Police took a harassment report from a caller on Locust Hill Drive who reported receiving harassing calls. The case is under investigation.

8:33 p.m. A caller alerted police to do a welfare check on an elderly man on the side of the road at Wake Robin Drive and Bostwick Road. Police located the man who appeared to be fine.

July 10

12:18 a.m. Police went to Davis Avenue after a report of a loud party. The officer spoke with the homeowner about the noise.

6:45 a.m. Police responded to a two-car accident on Shelburne Road and Harbor Road. Police took statements from all individuals involved and a state crash report was completed. No one was injured.

8:02 a.m. An officer checked out a report of cows in the road on Bay Road but was unable to locate anything.

8:56 a.m. Police received a report of an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to have a suspended license. Jennifer Walker, age 37 of Essex, was taken to the station and issued a citation for driving with license suspended, and released to appear in court on Aug. 9.

11:37 a.m. Police took a fraud report from someone on Shelburne Road. The case is pending further investigation.

3:00 p.m. Police and Rescue responded to a two-car accident at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive and took statements from all involved. All patients refused transport to the hospital.

3:13 p.m. Police took a phone report of a two-car accident without injuries at Shelburne Shopping park. A statement was taken for insurance purposes only.

3:15 p.m. Animal control was notified of a stray dog on Windmill Bay Road.

4:24 p.m. A caller reported a fire alarm activation at Pine Haven Shored Road at Blue Water Center. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

6:31 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to what turned out to be a false fire alarm activation at Blue Water Center on Pine Haven Shores Road.

7:15 p.m. A caller reported strong smell of gas in the area of Webster Road and Farmstead Drive. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police responded but found nothing.

10:10 p.m. Shelburne Police went to Creekside Drive to check out a call about a loud party but did not find any unreasonable noise.

July 11

9:20 a.m. Police conducted traffic enforcement in Shelburne.

12:28 p.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Vermont State Police with recovery of a deceased kayaker’s body on Lake Champlain in Shelburne.

2:32 p.m. Shelburne Rescue went to Quaker Smith Point Road for a medical emergency and took a patient to the hospital.

3:57 p.m. Police took a property damage report from an individual who came into the station to report a two-car accident that occurred earlier in the day on Shelburne Road.

4:46 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police with message delivery on Marsett Road.

6:05 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted the Sex Offender Registry with compliance checks.

9:34 p.m. Police performed speed and traffic safety enforcement on Woodbine Road.

11:46 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a runaway juvenile.

July 12

10:14 p.m. Shelburne Police was dispatched after a caller reported a person was missing from The Residence at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road. After a statewide broadcast was issued, the missing person returned and EMS was called. Shelburne Rescue took the patient to the hospital.

11:39 p.m. Shelburne Police mediated a verbal dispute between a man and woman on Shelburne Road.

July 13

3:39 a.m. Shelburne Police Officer located a suspicious vehicle on Shelburne Road. All occupants were identified and released.

7:15 a.m. Police performed speed and traffic safety enforcement on Shelburne Road near Church Street.

8:22 a.m. Shelburne Police responded to a one-car accident on Shelburne Road at Falls Road. They took a statement and filed a state crash report. No injuries.

8:52 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Wake Robin and took a patient to the hospital.

11:15 a.m. Rescue took another patient from Wake Robin to the hospital.

11:47 a.m. An animal control officer was notified about a complaint of a barking dog on Birch Road.

11:59 a.m. A caller reported a theft from her retail business on Executive Drive. An officer responded and checked the area, but was unable to locate the individual. The case is under investigation.

2:22 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Chittenden Family Court with serving an abuse prevention order.

2:58 p.m. Police responded to a two-car accident on Harrington Avenue at Shelburne Road. They took statements from all individuals involved and filed a state crash report. No injuries.

4:45 p.m. Police went to Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte to look for a reported erratic motorist. They located and stopped the vehicle, identified and released the driver.

6:12 p.m. Police took a theft report from a caller who said an item was taken from her vehicle on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.

9:40 p.m. A woman from Green Hills Drive came into the station and reported that someone is tampering with her medication and it is making her ill. Police took a report and offered EMS assistance but the woman declined.