Shelburne’s Regina Yopak joins Greensea software company

Richmond-based software company Greensea recently appointed Regina Yopak of Shelburne to be applications engineer, Service Manager.

Greensea, best known for creating OPENSEA, a software program used by the marine industry, hired Yopak in part because of her extensive experience at sea, having spent several tours as lead navigator and mapping specialist on board E/V Nautilus for the Ocean Exploration Trust.

Yopak holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and environmental science, and a masters of science degree in ocean engineering from the University of Rhode Island. In her new position, she will work as a bridge between Greensea customers and engineering teams, providing technical support and developing systems procedures to ensure customer satisfaction.

Marybeth Gilliam, Greensea chief operating officer, said Yopak’s education and experience will be invaluable. “She will directly influence the future of Greensea’s software development through the lens of our users,” Gilliam said.