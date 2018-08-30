Woman unhurt in parking-lot crash that leaves Jeep on its side

STAFF REPORT

Shelburne Police are seeking information from the public this week about an unusual one-car crash that left a Jeep Cherokee on its side behind a Chinese restaurant last Friday.

At 5:11 p.m. crews from Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue arrived at Chef Leu’s House on Shelburne Road and found a red Jeep Cherokee turned on its side in the wooded area near the rear parking lot, police said.

The driver, 67-year-old Harriet Mace of Shelburne, was reportedly not hurt, but was unable to get out of the overturned vehicle without assistance from the first responders. She was evaluated on the scene and declined transport to the hospital, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said. Mace stopped at the restaurant to pick up food and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police noted.

Investigators believe that the vehicle accelerated in front of the building, rounded the parking lot on the south side of the restaurant, and landed in the wooded area along the north property line.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with more information may contact Shelburne Police at 985-8051.