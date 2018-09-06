Convincing with the Convincer

Shelburne Police Cpl. Jon Marcoux uses the Rollover Convincer to explain to Champlain Valley Fair-goers the serious impact of failing to wear seatbelts. The Convincer – a car without glass windows – is on a frame that allows it to spin or rollover as if the car flipped. Fair-goers got to see up close what it’s like for unbelted crash-test dummies to get tossed around like real people – and sometimes thrown into those that secured themselves. Marcoux helped staff the popular fair booth by the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, a network of private and public organizations that collect, share and use data to develop highway safety strategies.