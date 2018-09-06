CVU field hockey, x-c, soccer teams start strong

By LAUREN READ

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 6, Burlington 0: Champlain Valley Union field hockey started the fall season on the right note last weekend. The Redhawks defense did not allow a shot on goal to earn the shutout and Flynn Hall paced the offense in a 6-0 win over Burlington on Friday in Hinesburg. Hall had three goals and one assist for CVU (1-0), while Caroline Reynolds, Hailey Chase and Lena Ashooh each tallied once for the home team. Rotha Ibrahim was in net for the Seahorses (0-1) and made nine saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

A one-two finish for the CVU harriers had the Redhawks girls cross country team earn a win at the Essex Invitational Saturday. Alice Larson finished first and Ella Whitman followed in second place to pace the Redhawks. Chloe Andrae came in fourth place and Finnegan Mittelstadt followed in sixth place to round out the finishers in the top 10 for CVU. The CVU boys team finished in fifth place in the team competition, with Essex, U-32, Burlington and Mount Mansfield coming in first through fourth, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 6, Burr and Burton 0: The CVU boys soccer team hit the road for the first game of the season and came with the win. The Redhawks topped host Burr and Burton, 6-0, on Friday in Manchester. Jack Sinopoli, Nate Sampson, Jonah Roberts, James Schmidt and Sam Johnson all scored for CVU (1-0). Aidan Johnson had one stop to earn the shutout for the Redhawks.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 1, Rutland 0 (OT): Sara Kelley struck in the 86th minute to lift the CVU girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Rutland on Tuesday night. Olivia Zubarik had the assist on the game-winning goal, with the score coming in overtime. Kelley’s winning tally helped the Redhawks open the season with a win on the road. Maryn Askew was not called upon to make a save in the shutout effort, while Rutland goalie Elise Magro stopped 15 shots. Kelley got a shout-out on the team’s @CVUgirlssoccer Twitter page: “Congrats to Sara Kelley for tonight’s Golden Goal!”

FOOTBALL

BFA-St. Albans 37, CVU 6: Seth Boffa was a bright spot for the CVU football team in a season-opening loss to BFA-St. Albans on Saturday in Hinesburg. Boffa had 76 yards and scored the Redhawks (0-1) only touchdown, running 65 yards into the end zone in the fourth quarter, as CVU fell to BFA 37-6. Adam Forbes led the BFA-St. Albans offense with 104 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Cooper Cioffi, Robert Gamache, Dominic Liscinsky and Nate Loughlin also scored for the Bobwhites (1-0).