Electric co-op to get $1.7 million from FEMA for utility repairs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that the Vermont Electric Cooperative will receive $1,743,876 for the repair of 54 transformers and 2,887 miles of transmission and distribution electric conductor line poles damaged in a storm and flooding at the end of October 2017.

The grant represents the federal share of the total project cost of $2,325,168, according to the FEMA announcement.

This grant is funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program which provides grant reimbursement to communities for expenses incurred in the immediate response and the recovery from a disaster. The grant applications are submitted by the state, which coordinates the process with local governments and other qualifying recipients.

The Vermont Electric Cooperative is a private nonprofit corporation operating in the 10 counties designated in a presidential disaster declaration for the damages caused by a severe storm Oct. 29-30. The designated counties were Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington and Windham.

The FEMA announcement said the federal agency to date has obligated more than $2.68 million in funding to Vermont as a result of damages from that severe weather event.