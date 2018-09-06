COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Step Into Action Recovery Walk

Sept. 15: 9 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m., walk at 11 a.m. Sixth annual. Welcome speakers include Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George. Celebrates National Recovery Month and the Vermont recovery community to bring awareness of substance use disorders, services available and to combat the stigma associated with addiction. Free lunch, raffles, resource tables, sponsor presentations, yoga, meditation, Zumba, music. First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church Street). Information: recoverywalkvt.com.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish TaeKwon Do classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15. TaeKwon Do KICKS offers free Introductory classes open to kids ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Inn at Shelburne Farms

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

Sept. 11: 10:30 a.m. Garden tour and brunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations required. Call Ann Mead at 985-2657.

Shelburne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, etc. Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Silver Laviathan. Information: sbpavt.org.

EXHIBITS

BRISTOL

Art on Main

Through Oct. 8: “What I Saw: Photographs by Anne Majusiak.” Bristol photographer Majusiak captures local scenes. 25 Main St. Gallery information: artonmain.net or 453-4032.

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

• Through Oct. 7: “Traverse” exhibition by multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Wagner who transforms organic and biomorphic designs into two- and three-dimensional expansive colorful prints, sculptures, and sprawling textured installations. Her installation in BCA’s first-floor gallery from floor to ceiling extends outside across the exterior façade. Artist talk on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Free.

• Through Oct. 7: Contemporary photography by Penn Chan and Vanessa Kotovich, who explore competing and opposite themes of growth and decay; myth and reality; the beautiful and grotesque. Chan’s collection is titled “Second Growth” and Kotovich’s is “Natura.” 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

Maize Meditation at St. Mike’s

Tonight’s opening reception, 5-7 p.m. at the McCarthy Art Gallery, kicks off the month-long exhibition, “Maize Meditation,” in which Amanda Turner Pohan transforms the gallery into a library of archival materials documenting corn cultivation from the Abenaki Nation of Vermont to the rise of American agricultural biotech corporations. A talk with the artist is at 4 p.m. in 101 Cheray Science Hall. The project includes a special performance at the McCarthy Arts Center on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. featuring corn-based foods and a walk to the campus cornfield at 4:30 p.m. Pictured above is Calais Flint Corn grown by Chief Shirly Hook of the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation at the Abenaki Tribal Gardens in West Braintree, Vt.; drawing of Koas Corn by Amy Hook-Therrien.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Land and Light exhibit

Through Nov. 4: “Land and Light, Water and Air,” is the gallery’s annual flagship exhibit featuring juried landscape paintings from dozens of New England and Quebec artists.

• Sept. 9: Awards. Also, an artist roundtable at 1 p.m. with a reception 2-4 p.m.

• Sept. 17-19: Workshop with master Vermont landscape artist and plein air painter Eric Tobin. Two daily painting sessions, demonstrations, critiques, discussions. Details online at bryangallery.org or call 644-5100. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

Monet Mamas

Sept. 8: 3-6 p.m. opening reception for “Here We Go Again Yah! Yah!” on view through Sept. 30. The Monet Mamas are five artist friends: Gerri Bloomberg, Pat Burgmeier, Judy Kelly, Mary Lou Marcussen and Ellie Morency, who have studied painting in various media and have exhibited as a group and individually. 22 Barber Farm Road; emilegruppegallery.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater

• Through Sept. 9: “Land Marks…The Land We Mark, Marks Us,” by Janet Fredericks looks out an airplane window observing meandering rivers, wetlands, forests, and deserts. Her works on paper and canvas are part map, part conversation. More information: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

Middlebury College

“Portraits of Power”

Sept. 11-18: Paintings from Jim Butler’s Portraiture in Ceramics and Oil Paint course convey visions of who and what students think is powerful in their lives. Large-scale paintings and ceramic assemblages range from photorealistic to expressionist. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Studio Art Event. Free. Johnson Memorial Building. middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Davis Studio Sculptural Landscapes

Through Sept. 28: New colorful works by Shelburne artist Charles Lysogorski. Davis Studio Gallery, 916 Shelburne Road. More information: lysogorski.wixsite.com/charles and davisstudiovt.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of each month: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; 6 to 8 p.m. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Sept. 11: 6:30 p.m. Award-winning “Divided We Fall: Americans in the Aftermath of 9/11,” by director Sharat Raju which has become known as the go-to documentary on post-9/11 hate crimes. Discussion led by Traci Griffith, chair of the Media Studies, Journalism and Digital Arts Department, and Katherine Kirby, professor of philosophy and global studies. Free. Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. Information: smcvt.edu/on-campus/events.aspx.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Science & Stories; free with admission or membership. Sept. 11 topic is Apples; Sept. 18 is Sound Detectives; Sept. 25 is Harvest Time.

1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books Story times

• Saturdays at 11a.m. in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

• Sept. 8: 11 a.m. Story Time with City Market: “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Free, all ages. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday of the month: 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SHELBURNE MUSEUM

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft projects in the classroom in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education. Sept. 8: Tour Crystal Cawley’s exhibition in the Hat and Fragrance Textile Gallery and then use printing and embroidery techniques to create your own work of art.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Ascension Lutheran Church

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Sept. 12: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Green Mountain Chapter of the guild hosts. Topic: Learning red work. Bring a project and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. 95 Allen Road. Car-pooling: 372-4255, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Through Oct. 28: “The Fabric of Emancipation” an exhibit curated by Michelle Bishop founder of Harlem Needle Arts. The exhibition features the work of eight fiber, textile and needle artists. Guided tours Monday, Tuesday, Friday; Thursday by appointment. rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum

Through Nov. 11: “Doughboys and Flyboys: World War I Stories by Vermonters from the Home and Battlefront,” includes photographs, letters, posters, and memorabilia mostly from Addison County residents in the service during that war. Includes the installation “In Flanders Field” by internationally-recognized artist Fran Bull of Brandon and based on the poem by Col. John McCrae. One Park Street. Information: 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum First Friday Eve

• Sept. 7: 5-7:30 p.m. with artist talk at 6 p.m. The last Free First Friday Eve of the season features free admission to the entire campus and special programming including a talk and tour by featured multi-media artist Crystal Cawley; lawn games and the Local Food Court with The Skinny Pancake is open.

• Sept. 16: 2 p.m. “New England Now” opening talk and tour of the exhibition on view Sept. 13-Jan. 13. This is the museum’s inaugural exhibition in a curated biennial series featuring contemporary paintings and photographs, that challenge the notion of the Northeast’s stereotype as stagnant and quaint. Presentation by director Tom Denenberg followed by a tour in the gallery. Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education. 6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Lane Series

Sept. 14: Discount ticket deadline for The Queen’s Six, IMAR, Dover Quartet, Actors from the London Stage: King Lear, Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio, and more. UVM Recital Hall, 384/392 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu/laneseries.

BURLINGTON & RICHMOND

College St. Congregational Church

Richmond Free Library

Stellaria Trio – two shows

• Sept. 14: 7:30 p.m. “Reveries” presented by violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, pianist Claire Black; piano trios of Gabriel Fauré, Joaquín Turina, and Richard Danielpour. Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St., Richmond.

• Sept. 16: 3 p.m. at College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St., Burlington. Suggested donation for both shows: $20; $5 children and limited means. stellariatrio@gmail.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Opera Company gala

Sept. 8: 5:30 p.m. 15th anniversary celebrates the Opera Company of Middlebury’s 20 operas, concerts and events since 2004. Tickets for table seating start at $100; food by the Waybury Inn, cash bar; balcony seats, $45; online at townhalltheater.org or 382-9222; ocmvermont.org. 68 S. Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Sept. 6: 6 to 9 p.m. First Thursday Concert with Cricket Blue. Free, family friendly. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Outdoors if weather permits. Food by Taco Truck All Stars and refreshments for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits the Society of Women Engineers. 6308 Shelburne Road; 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com.

STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

• Sept. 8: 7 p.m. Rickie Lee Jones, two-time Grammy award winner. Her latest album, “The Other Side of Desire,” was written, recorded and rooted in New Orleans and is her first new music in over a decade. Tickets: $40-$85. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Upcoming hikes

• Sept. 8: Mansfield Forehead via Halfway House. From Underhill State Park this will take Halfway House, Canyon and Lakeview trails to Mansfield Forehead returning via Maple Ridge. Has some tight squeezes. Difficult hike, 8 mi., 2,200-foot elevation gain. Group limit 10. Mark McLane: mmclane44@gmail.com or 857-5026.

• Sept. 9: Raven Ridge. An easy loop hike in the Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton. Great views, possible wildlife and caves. Easy hike. 2 mi., 400-foot elevation gain. Beth Ruskai: mbruskai@gmail.com.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Weekend rides

All riders must wear helmets. Check with leaders if weather is questionable. Under 18 needs a parent-signed waiver. Rides begin 15 min. after the meeting time. Email lightspd@comcast.net to get on contact list.

• Sept. 8-9: NEK weekend. Saturday ride through Norton and Caanan meeting at the Island Pond fishing access. Sunday ride along Lake Willoughby and through Willoughby State Forest meeting at Kingdom Trails parking area. Leaders for both: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net

• Sept. 9: Pleasant Valley Pedaling. 50-mile moderate-strenuous route travels through Jericho, Underhill, Cambridge. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at Williston Central School. Leader: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net; Co-Leader, Brian Howard, 505-1148, bjhowd@gmail.com.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

• Sept. 6: 7 p.m. First book by Rachel Lindsay of Burlington, “RX,” graphic memoir about the treatment of mental illness. A graduate of Columbia University, Lindsay is the creator of the comic strip “Rachel Lives Here Now,” in Seven Days newspaper.

• Sept. 12: 7 p.m. Dr. Paul Seward discusses his new book, “Patient Care,” a memoir of his career in emergency medicine. Now retired in Vermont, Seward was a physician for nearly 50 years working in emergency rooms on both coasts. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 discount on featured book. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open House

Sept. 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book sale, demonstrations of FamilyTreeMaker and RootsMagic software, how to use ancestry.com and findmypast.com. Library tours. Refreshments. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Bicycling in Vermont 1880-1920

Sept. 13: 1:30 p.m. Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau event hosted by Community Senior Center of Richmond, Huntington, and Bolton: “Of Wheelmen, the New Woman, and Good Roads,” Luis Vivanco Explores Bicycling in Vermont, 1880-1920. Vivanco is a cultural anthropologist and co-director of the University of Vermont’s Humanities Center. Free. 201 Bridge Street. Information: Jane Vossler, 434-5439 or janevossler@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fall Speaker Series

Sept. 7: 2-3 p.m. “Saffron and Green: India and Its Challenges and Opportunities in the Contemporary Age,” Pablo Bose, Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program, University of Vermont. Q&A follows. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership, includes all talks. eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

Advance Ticket Sales for some fall performances ends Sept. 15.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater “Red Speedo”

Sept. 9: 4 p.m. Middlebury Actors Workshop’s Cutting Edge staged reading series returns with Lucas Hnath’s “Red Speedo,” a dark, stylish exploration of America’s obsession with winning. Byers Studio, lower level of THT. 68 S. Pleasant St.; 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Sept. 6-16 (Thursday to Sunday): Maura O’Brien stars in Mark St. Germain’s comedy-drama of the inspirational life of the woman who became sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org.