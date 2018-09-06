Safety Spot: Safety reminders now that school is back in session

By JIM BUELL

School is now back in session and with that our responsibilities change especially as vehicle operators. Drivers need to take an extra moment and make sure they are:

• Watching out for children walking or riding bikes to school.

• Watching out for the children waiting for the school bus.

• Stopping for school buses flashing their lights – look out for kids whose focus is on the bus, not you. Penalties for not doing so are five points on your driver’s license and a $243 fine.

• Making sure to follow the crossing guard’s directions. They are there to protect the children making their way to and from school.

Finally, don’t wait on the railroad tracks on Harbor Road. (I see this almost daily). Stop behind the painted line on the road. Wait to cross the tracks if traffic is backed up, and remember to leave room for the gate when it drops so it doesn’t hit your vehicle.

Thanking everyone for helping keep our town safe, and remember: Fire prevention/safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52.

Firefighter Jim Buell is the fire prevention/public education officer for the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department.