Shelburne Police Log

28 Traffic violations

9 Miscellaneous complaints

1 Burglar alarms

17 Medical calls

4 Dogs running loose

July 14

12:45 a.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man near the Dunkin Donuts on Longmeadow Drive but could not find anyone.

2:10 a.m. Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.

7:59 a.m. Police issued a warning to a driver who failed to yield at the pedestrian crosswalk on Falls Road and Bacon Drive.

8:34 a.m. Police checked out a report of needles in the Kinney Drug parking lot on Executive Drive. They found the needles and properly disposed of them.

12:39 p.m. Police helped unlock a car on Church Street.

3:46 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Rescue responded to a false fire alarm on Bacon Drive.

July 15

8:07 p.m. Police removed cows from the road near the intersection of Ethan Allen Highway and Shelburne Road.

8:37 p.m. Police located a suspicious vehicle, identified and released the people in the car.

9:33 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police remove a disorderly person from the Denny’s on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

July 16

6:29 a.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police responded to a false fire alarm at Shelburne Farms.

3:11 p.m. Police are looking into a fraud complaint made by someone who lives on Longmeadow Drive.

3:37 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were called to Webster Road to deal with smoldering timber. They extinguished the source of the smoke.

3:47 p.m. A raccoon was trapped in a dumpster at Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road. The raccoon escaped before police could help it out.

8:40 p.m. Police helped a woman who did not have transportation from the Days Inn on Shelburne Road.

July 17

7:17 a.m. Police ran a driver safety check on a new Charlotte Rescue member.

7:50 a.m. Police assisted Chittenden Family Court with service of Abuse Prevention Order to someone on Falls Road.

12:28 p.m. Shelburne Police took statements from two drivers involved in a crash at the intersection of Webster Road and Shelburne Road. There were no injuries.

11:10 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with a disorderly individual on Farmall Road.

July 18

10:52 a.m. Police were called to Falls Road to check on a reported suspicious man walking around. Police identified and released the man.

11:21 a.m. Shelburne Police ran a background check for Homeland Security.

4:00 p.m. Police stopped, identified and released an erratic driver on Shelburne Road.

4:28 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with locating a missing woman. She was found at the corner of Carpenter Road and O’Neil Road in Charlotte, intoxicated and walking down the roadway.

10:05 p.m. The Animal Control Officer was notified about dogs barking on Morse Drive.

July 19

11:26 a.m. Police assisted at Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road where a woman was having a dispute with the management. An officer located the woman and at the request of the owner, escorted her off the property and issued a trespass notice.

1:09 p.m. Accidental 911 call from The Terraces retirement community.

1:47 p.m. Police took statements from drivers of two cars that crashed near Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road. No one was hurt.

2:24 p.m. Police notified a contractor about spilled gravel in the road near the intersection of Harbor Road and Shelburne Road. The contractor cleared the road.

4:39 p.m. Police ran a driver safety check for Charlotte Rescue’s newest member.

5:46 p.m. Police took statements from drivers of two cars that crashed on Shelburne Road. No one was hurt.

5:47 p.m. Police assisted a woman with her disabled car on Shelburne Road.

7:26 p.m. Police conducted speed and traffic safety enforcement on Cheesefactory Road and Dorset Street.

8:52 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police checked on smoke coming from a building in the Shelburne Shopping Park. They determined it was coming from someone cooking.

9:41 p.m. Police checked on a report of a suspicious person on Hullcrest Road but could not find anyone.

11:12 p.m. Police were called about a disabled car in the road on Shelburne Road; the owner removed it.

10:33 p.m. Police found the owner of a lost license plate turned into the station.

July 20

10:09 a.m. Police found, identified and released the driver of a vehicle reported to be suspicious on Shelburne Road.

1:21 p.m. Police found, identified and released the driver of a vehicle reported to be erratic on Shelburne Road.

2:05 p.m. Police were called about a person at Harbor Place making threats about harming others. With the assistance of outreach and first call workers, police contacted the individual and determined no need for emergency evaluation.

5:15 p.m. Police conducted speed and traffic safety enforcement on Woodbine Road.

6:23 p.m. Police took a fraud report from a resident of the Terraces Retirement Community; police are investigating.