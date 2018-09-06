Vergennes art gallery lands new Shelburne Village space

Named “The Annex,” the new gallery space at Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne will be run by Northern Daughters Fine Art Gallery in Vergennes, owned by Sophie Pickens and Justine Jackson.
The recently expanded art gallery space at the back of Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne Village now has an official name and official curators.

The Annex, located at the rear of the wine and coffee building, will feature art and events managed by Northern Daughters Fine Art Gallery.

Addison County natives Justine Jackson and Sophie Pickens opened the contemporary gallery on Main Street in Vergennes in 2016. Northern Daughters – also known as NoDa – will bring works by artists currently showing in the Vergennes space to Shelburne such as paintings by Vermont artists Anne Cady, Julia Jensen and Rose Umerlik currently on view through Sept. 13.

Village Wine and Coffee has always had local art featured on its walls. Shop owner Kevin Clayton said at both work and home, “It’s important that I am surrounded by art.” The collaboration with NoDa came about organically, he said, because he’s friendly with Cady, who is Jackson’s mother.

Pickens said the goal of their gallery business was to create an art space rooted in the community. Adding the Shelburne location is a good fit, she said. “We’re thrilled to have expanded into this beautifully designed space in Shelburne and be able to share the artwork we love with a wider audience,” Pickens said.

The gallery space also is available for rent as a conference room or meeting space, and will host events throughout the fall.

The gallery is hosting a grand opening celebration at the Annex Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

  

