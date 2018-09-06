Woman in Wake Robin ricin incident sentenced in federal court to probation, fine

By MIKE DONOGHUE

BURLINGTON – A woman charged with possessing the poison ricin at a Shelburne retirement community last fall was sentenced to five years probation in U.S. District Court in Burlington this morning.

Betty Miller, 71, a former resident at Wake Robin, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of knowingly possessing ricin last October and November. The discovery that Miller had the lethal substance at her apartment caused a major scare at Wake Robin and in Shelburne.

Miller’s sentence includes her enrollment in a nine-week mental health counseling program in Maine, according to details announced in court by Judge Christina Reiss.

Miller has been held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington since the incident. She is to be released Monday into the care of her brother who will take her to Bangor, Maine, officials said.

Also as part of the sentencing, Judge Reiss imposed a $10,000 fine.

Miller’s defense attorney Paul Volk said a trust in Miller’s name has already made a $90,000 restitution payment to Wake Robin. The facility underwent a significant cleaning operation following the incident to ensure that all traces of the substance were removed.