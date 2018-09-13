40th annual Shelburne Farms Harvest Festival Saturday

Shelburne Farms celebrates is 40th annual Harvest Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual event celebrates Vermont’s farm and forestry traditions with activities that involve the farm’s animals, local food, music, and hands-on craft exhibits and demonstrations.

“It’s important to us that there are opportunities for producers, makers, and supporters to gather and celebrate – and to share this with the next generation,” said Megan Camp, vice president and program director for Shelburne Farms.

New to the festival this year will be artists from the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association; carriage and wagon rides will be provided by the Green Mountain Draft Horse Association and Green Mountain Miniature Horse and Donkey Association.

Admission: $10 adults; $5 seniors, children; free to Shelburne Farms members and kids 2 and under. Rain or shine. Information online: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/40th-annual-harvest-festival.

