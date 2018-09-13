Fall teams in full swing on the pitch, the court and gridiron

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 2, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley Union girls soccer team continued their hot start for the season, defeating host South Burlington 2-0 on Friday.

Olivia Zubarik had both goals for the Redhawks, now 2-0. Catherine Gilwee had the assist on both tallies, while Maryn Askew made five saves to earn the shutout.

Hannah Murray made six saves in goal for the Wolves (2-1).

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 4, Rutland 0: Two goals from Sam Johnson lifted the Champlain Valley Union boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Rutland in Essex’s Jay Brady Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Nicolas Durieux and Jonah Roberts also scored for the Redhawks, who are 3-0 so far this season. Aidan Johnson made one save to earn the shutout.

With the win, and a 3-0 blanking of Rice in Thursday’s opening game, CVU captured the tournament win on goal differential.

Cullen Swett, Chase Mitchell and Johnson each had a goal in the victory over Rice, and Aidan Johnson made three saves for his third shutout of the season.

FOOTBALL

Rutland 41, CVU 12: Rutland opened up a 27-0 lead and never looked back in a win over Redhawks football Friday night.

Seth Boffa paced the Redhawks, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns, but the CVU visitors ultimately fell to 0-2 this season.

Dakota Peters led the Raiders (2-0) offense with 209 yards and three touchdowns, while Ryan Moore had TD run.

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 5, Middlebury 1: A 5-1 win over Middlebury has Redhawks field hockey off to a 2-0 start for the season.

Lena Ashooh and Flynn Hall each tallied twice for CVU, topping the Tigers last Thursday.

Janie Hardy also had a goal for CVU, while Kristy Carlson earned the win in goal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Vermont Commons 0: The Champlain Valley Union boys volleyball team began its title defense with a straight set win over Vermont Commons Sept. 4.

The Redhawks (1-0) took the first set 25-13, followed that up with a 25-9 win in the second and sealed the victory with a 25-15 win in the third set.