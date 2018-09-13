Fall teams in full swing on the pitch, the court and gridiron

By on No Comment

Photo by Al Frey
With two goals by No. 30 Olivia Zubarik, CVU handily defeated home team South Burlington, 2-0, Friday night under the lights.

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS SOCCER
CVU 2, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley Union girls soccer team continued their hot start for the season, defeating host South Burlington 2-0 on Friday.
Olivia Zubarik had both goals for the Redhawks, now 2-0. Catherine Gilwee had the assist on both tallies, while Maryn Askew made five saves to earn the shutout.
Hannah Murray made six saves in goal for the Wolves (2-1).

Photo by Al Frey
No. 15 Sam Johnson landed two of CVU’s four goals against Rutland at Saturday’s Essex Jay Brady Kickoff Classic. The Redhawks logged a shutout, 4-0.

BOYS SOCCER
CVU 4, Rutland 0: Two goals from Sam Johnson lifted the Champlain Valley Union boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Rutland in Essex’s Jay Brady Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
Nicolas Durieux and Jonah Roberts also scored for the Redhawks, who are 3-0 so far this season. Aidan Johnson made one save to earn the shutout.
With the win, and a 3-0 blanking of Rice in Thursday’s opening game, CVU captured the tournament win on goal differential.
Cullen Swett, Chase Mitchell and Johnson each had a goal in the victory over Rice, and Aidan Johnson made three saves for his third shutout of the season.

FOOTBALL
Rutland 41, CVU 12: Rutland opened up a 27-0 lead and never looked back in a win over Redhawks football Friday night.
Seth Boffa paced the Redhawks, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns, but the CVU visitors ultimately fell to 0-2 this season.
Dakota Peters led the Raiders (2-0) offense with 209 yards and three touchdowns, while Ryan Moore had TD run.

FIELD HOCKEY
CVU 5, Middlebury 1: A 5-1 win over Middlebury has Redhawks field hockey off to a 2-0 start for the season.
Lena Ashooh and Flynn Hall each tallied twice for CVU, topping the Tigers last Thursday.
Janie Hardy also had a goal for CVU, while Kristy Carlson earned the win in goal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CVU 3, Vermont Commons 0: The Champlain Valley Union boys volleyball team began its title defense with a straight set win over Vermont Commons Sept. 4.
The Redhawks (1-0) took the first set 25-13, followed that up with a 25-9 win in the second and sealed the victory with a 25-15 win in the third set.

  

Fall teams in full swing on the pitch, the court and gridiron added by on
View all posts by Lauren Read →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.