Honduras volunteers plan for 2019

Hands to Honduras Tela, a local  humanitarian service group, is planning trips for February 2019. Volunteers can participate in one or both weeks: February 9-16 and February 16-23.  Next year’s projects include painting the postpartum mother-baby wing at Tela Hospital; constructing a classroom and a kitchen at schools on a palm plantation; providing a health brigade with free medical/dental clinics in rural communities; working with public school children; and providing CPR training. 

The first of three volunteer meetings is Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Shelburne town offices on the second floor. For information email lindaggilbert@gmail.com.

