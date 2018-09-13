Parks & Rec News

Program date change:

Women’s Self Defense Program- Level II: The class date has been changed to Nov. 27 (instead of Nov. 20). Fee Correction: $37.

Gentle Yoga

Join Kay Boyce for this Gentle Yoga class for those new to yoga, challenged with an injury, or want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 17. Class dates are Thursdays, September 20 through November 1 (No Class October 4) from 9 – 10 a.m. for $55.00

Held in the Town Center Gym. Pre-registration is required.

Early Morning Boot Camp

Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. Classes on Mondays and Wednesdays

from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 (No class October 1 & October 3) from 6-7 a.m. for $120.00/ session. Classes will be held at the SCS Gym with instructor Kristin Hartley.

Young Rembrandts

The Fall Session will be held on Tuesdays, September 18 through October 23, from 2:05 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Registration deadline: Sept. 14. Your Kindergarten through 5th grade student will enjoy our bountiful selection of drawings that will introduce them to a fascinating world of color, pattern, and design. The session fee is $80.00 and will be held at a Shelburne Community School classroom. Children are welcome to bring a healthy snack to eat after school.

Shotokan karate

For adults & kids ages 8 and up. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. Fee does not include required uniform. Classes are held on Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 15 (no class October 25) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The session fee is $40. Classes will meet at the Shelburne Town Gym with instructor Brandon Hier.

