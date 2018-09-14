16-year-old dies in Williston car crash

A 16-year-old Williston boy has died after a one-car crash Thursday afternoon in Williston, according to the Williston Police Department.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on River Cove Road in Williston, police said. The road was then closed for a time, officials said.

Police have not yet released the identities of the individuals in the crash.

A police news release says police were called to the scene where the 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured. Both he and the driver, a 15-year-old girl also from Williston, were taken to UVM Medical Center, police said.

The passenger later died from his injuries, according to the news release.

A hospital spokesman said he could not comment on whether the driver was at the hospital Friday morning without having her name.

Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting Friday morning said both teens have ties to the school.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Eric Shepard at 878-6611.

The crash brings to 47 the number of fatalities on Vermont highways so far in 2018, according to Vermont State Police.