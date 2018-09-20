Bike train to school rolls on Fridays to Oct. 19

Kids and parents looking for some morning exercise can join the Friday morning Bike Train to school starting this week through Oct. 19.

Shelburne Community School’s PTO is organizing the event for students in third grade and older. Shelburne Police Officer Bob Lake has signed up to ride each week with the group using a bike donated to the department by the Automaster.

“Join us for rolling comedy, more fun than a double espresso to start your day, and surprises along the way,” said teacher and organizer Joey Adams.

The main requirements are a sense of adventure and a positive attitude, along with helmets and attention to bike safety, he said.

The “train” stops will happen in this order:

• 7 a.m.: The transit stop on Route 7 in front of Bruegger’s Bagels

• 7:10 a.m.: Richmond Drive and Longmeadow Corner

• 7:15 a.m.: Deer Run’s Cardinal Circle

• 7:20 a.m.: Stonegate’s Cul de Sac

• 7:30 a.m.: Gardenside Lane

• 7:40 a.m.: Turtle Lane corner

• 7:50 a.m.: Cross Route 7

• 7:55 a.m.: Arrive at school