Keeping promises

By on No Comment

Photo by Stephen Mease Photography

A young child walks among the remembrance flowers in the Promise Garden at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Shelburne Musuem on Sunday. Each participant receives a flower with the color specific to their connection with the disease: blue represents someone with alzheimer’s or dementia; purple signifies someone who has lost a loved one to the disease; yellow represents those currently supporting or caring for someone with alzheimer’s; orange represents those who want to eradicate the disease.

