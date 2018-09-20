League of Vermont Writers holds fall program in Shelburne

Friday is the deadline to register for the League of Vermont Writers’ fall workshop that will be held Oct. 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne.

Titled “Other Paths to Publication: Independent Presses and Self-Publishing,” the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Three speakers are scheduled:

• Sonja Hakala, author of 11 books will discuss avenues of contemporary publishing.

• Ed Vincent, co-owner of Encircle Publications.

• Bill Schubart, a Vermont novelist, short-story writer and co-founder of Philo Records, who will share his experiences with all types of publishing.

The program will include two networking sessions and collaboration on an original piece of writing.

Preregistration by Sept. 21 is required. The fee includes lunch: $42 for league members, $62 for non-members. Registration and information online at leagueofvermontwriters.org.

On the evening before the workshop, the league is sponsoring an open-mic event, “Fall into Words,” at 7 p.m. at the Shelburne Town Offices. Anyone planning to attend should email Alyssa Berthiaume at alyssa.berthiaume@gmail.com by Sept. 28.