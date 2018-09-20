News from Pierson Library

Minecraft tonight

Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for a fun evening of Minecraft with friends and snacks. Attendees must have a Minecraft account. Bring your own device or call to reserve a library computer. Please register in advance.

Genealogy news

Call to schedule an individual appointment on Wednesday afternoons with volunteer John Kelley for help in tracing your family roots. Kelley also will lead a three-session introduction to genealogy course on Wednesday afternoons, Oct. 10, 24 and Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 of the Shelburne Town Offices. Free. Register by calling the library at 985-5124.

Story times

Patrice leads the Monday Morning Story Time at 10:30. Bring your little ones for wonderful tales read aloud. On Thursdays, Inger leads stories and songs at 10:30 a.m.

Book clubs in October

The Monday Afternoon Book Club will be reading “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez for October. The Tuesday Night Book Club is reading “The Miniaturist” by Jessie Burton. Copies are available at the library. Books on Tap, the book club for men, meets at 7:30 p.m. at La Villa on Shelburne Road. Books scheduled are “The Cellist of Sarajevo” by Steven Galloway on Oct. 18 and “There There” by Tommy Orange on November 15.