By SABINA EVARTS

Do not fight fall –

It harbors no ill will towards you.

Gently it pushes through

summer’s last warm days

with brisk winds,

hurrying clouds,

stray red maple leaves.

Let it come –

Absently remark

about the shorter days,

cooler air,

your fading garden.

Yet feel the quickening within you!

And the energy fall brings

for gathering in those green promises of spring

and the heady fruitfulness of summer –

Do not fight fall.

Sabina Evarts lives

in Shelburne.

Editor’s note: Autumn

begins Saturday, Sept. 22.