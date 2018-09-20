Do Not Fight Fall

By SABINA EVARTS

Do not fight fall –
It harbors no ill will towards you.
Gently it pushes through
summer’s last warm days
with brisk winds,
hurrying clouds,
stray red maple leaves.
Let it come –
Absently remark
about the shorter days,
cooler air,
your fading garden.
Yet feel the quickening within you!
And the energy fall brings
for gathering in those green promises of spring
and the heady fruitfulness of summer –
Do not fight fall.

Sabina Evarts lives
in Shelburne.
Editor’s note: Autumn
begins Saturday, Sept. 22.

