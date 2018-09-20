Soldiers against Alzheimer’s

Members of the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion (in Star Wars stormtrooper costumes) stand out in the crowd at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at Shelburne Museum. More 1,800 people participated in the event, raising $265,378 toward a goal of $305,000. The walk is the nonprofit’s largest public awareness event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. The final of four walks happens Sunday in White River Junction. To date, the walks have raised over $372,000 toward an overall $420,000 goal. To find out more or donate: alz.org/walk. More on page 8.