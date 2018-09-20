Teenagers involved in fatal Williston crash

By MADELINE HUGHES

and LISA SCAGLIOTTI

A car crash in Williston last week took the life of a 16-year-old Montpelier boy and involved a teenage driver who is a student at Champlain Valley Union High School.

Solomon Jenkins, 16, was trapped in a vehicle that crashed on River Cove Road in Williston just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 13; he died soon afterward at UVM Medical Center, Williston police said.

When Williston police, fire and EMS crews arrived, they found a 2013 Toyota RAV4 off the north side of River Cove Road. The driver, McKenna Raymond, 15, of Williston, was standing on the side of the road.

Jenkins was trapped in the front passenger seat, police said; crews from the Williston and Vermont Air National Guard Fire Departments freed him from the wreck.

Police said Williston Rescue rushed Jenkins to UVM Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Essex Rescue took Raymond to the hospital and she was released Thursday night.

From the investigation so far, police said they believe the Toyota was headed west when it went off the north side of River Cove Road and hit a tree.

The SUV was registered to Solomon’s mother, Nicole Jenkins of Williston, police said. Williston police seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant to examine it. Officers said they also have been in contact with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office about possible charges related to the crash.

“Once the search of the data box is completed, myself and Officer (Eric) Shepard will put the case together with the charge(s) we will file with the state and then have an open discussion with the state’s attorney’s office,” Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said in an email. Foley declined comment on what charges police might file.

A key question in the case involves the driver, who is 15 years old.

In Vermont, a person must be 16 to have a driver’s license. At age 15, a driver may receive a learner’s permit. Police would not say whether the young driver in this case had a permit.

According to the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, a teen with a learner’s permit may drive anywhere at any time as long as they have along in the front seat a licensed and unimpaired parent or guardian, or a driver education instructor or individual at least 25 years old.

There were only two occupants in the RAV4 when it crashed.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. Part of the investigation involves checking “active social media” from the day of the accident and the day after, Foley said.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to call Officer Shepard at 878-6611.

The crash brought to 47 the number of people killed on Vermont highways this year, state police said.

CVU connections

Solomon lived in Montpelier and had family in Williston.

His obituary said he loved listening to music, spending time with friends, snow skiing, and riding his jet ski at Lake Gaston.

“He was a true Fortnite aficionado,” it said, referring to the popular video game. “Solomon was a kind and compassionate boy who was greatly loved by all who knew him. He had a golden soul and spirit that touched all who knew him. His lightness that will carry on throughout time. The loss is devastating to his family and to the entire world. He was bound to do great and meaningful things in this life.”

A service for Solomon was held Sunday at Bethany Church in Montpelier. His family asked that rather than send flowers, people make donations in his memory to Good Samaritan Haven in Barre.

Solomon was born Feb. 22, 2002, in Ithaca, N.Y. According to the Burlington Free Press, his family moved to East Montpelier in 2010. He and his brother attended Orchard Valley Waldorf School through eighth grade and Solomon started at Montpelier High School but left to follow a home-schooling path.

The paper said school officials at Montpelier and U-32 high schools had counselors talking with students who are grieving Solomon’s death this week.

Solomon’s younger brother, his only sibling, attends Champlain Valley Union.

The driver in the accident, McKenna Raymond, is a sophomore at CVU.

CVU Principal Adam Bunting said the tragedy has shaken students and staff at the school.

“The beauty of the kindness that we see from the larger community in these moments is touching,” Bunting said, adding that he’s heard from principals at other schools this week. “There are not a lot of positives in these moments, but this is the bright spot.”

Last Friday morning, after hearing the news, Bunting said he met with teachers, who then shared the news with their advisory classes, so that students heard about the accident from teachers, Bunting said.

Counselors are available at CVU for students. Bunting also wants students and parents to know they can call First Call Chittenden County at 488-7777 anytime.