Annual choral celebration returns this Sunday

Sunday marks the beginning of All Souls Interfaith Gathering’s 17th spiritual season with its annual choral celebration.

Highlighting the partnership between All Souls and Shelburne Farms, the celebration is hosted in the cathedral-like Breeding Barn at the farm. The theme for this spiritual year is “Community.” The All Souls Choir and the South County Chorus, led by Rufus Patrick, will provide choral offerings.

Guest speaker Adam Growald will offer remarks. Growald currently serves on the boards of the Rockefeller Family Fund, the Growald Family Fund and the National Center for Family Philanthropy.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted at the door. Refreshments will include Shelburne Farms cheese, Champlain Orchards apples, cider and donuts.

The barn is unheated – please dress for the weather.

Information: 985.3819, allsoulsinterfaith.org or asig@allsoulsinterfaith.org.