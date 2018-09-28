Discussion series to examine American literature and contemporary issues

Shelburne Trinity Episcopal Church hosts a series of literary discussions called “Literature and Contemporary Issues” beginning Oct. 4.

Held every other Thursday from 6 to 7:45 p.m., the series aims to spark discussions on contemporary social justice topics rooted in American literature.

The discussions, co-sponsored by the Pierson Library, will be led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, an author, university professor and lecturer.

The topic for Oct. 4 is Ralph W. Emerson’s “Nature” essay and a discussion on current environmental issues. On Oct. 18, readers will discuss “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and its relation to human trafficking and immigration issues.

The series will continue through Feb. 21. Details on all 10 sessions can be found online at: meetup.com/Literary-Humanities-Thinking-Critically-Social-Progress/events/254207608/

There is no charge for the sessions but participants are asked to sign up via the Meetup site and participate in respectful dialogue with others. Light refreshments will be served. Held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.