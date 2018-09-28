Local bike races raise funds for nonprofits

STAFF REPORT

Two recent fundraiser bike rides have announced their results, which added up to thousands of dollars for their charitable causes.

The fifth annual Cycle 4 CMT bike ride and walk held Aug. 26 raised $150,000, according to organizer Chris Ouellette. That brings to $800,000 the five-year total that the event has collected to support research into what Ouellette calls “the biggest little-known genetic disease of all time – Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease or CMT,” a progressive neurological disease that damages nerves to the arms and legs.

Ongoing research is focused on creating clinical trials and ultimately, pharmaceutical treatments to stop the progression of the disease that is estimated to affects 3 million adults and children.

The CMT event had some 500 donors and more than 165 participants who biked and walked as well as volunteered to run the event.

Online donations are still being accepted on the event’s website: cycle4cmt.com.

On Sept. 8, the 13th annual Kelly Brush Ride raised $600,000 for adaptive sports and ski racing safety. More than 900 cyclists and 25 adaptive athletes participated in the event that started and finished in Middlebury, making it the largest fundraiser to date for the Kelly Brush Foundation.

“This support goes directly to enabling people with spinal cord injuries to lead active and empowered lives. It also allows us to do more to advocate for ski racing safety, educate about safety best practices and award grants to improve safety,” said Zeke Davisson, executive director of the Kelly Brush Foundation.

The event raises money to provide grants for the purchase of adaptive sports equipment for people with spinal cord injuries, and the ski racing safety program. Its main sponsor was VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. More information at: kellybrushfoundation.org.