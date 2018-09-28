Safety Spot: Fire, rescue, police visit Shelburne students

By JIM BUELL

Members of Shelburne Fire and Rescue Departments visited local schools this week.

Talk with your child about the programs that they participated in – we encouraged all to discuss and then as a family participate in the same actives.

For those children in kindergarten to second grade, all of the do’s of fire safety were presented. Children were taught to: stop, drop and roll; crawl low in smoke; go to a firefighter and not to hide from one; understand that firefighters are our friends and not one to be scared of.

Children also were taught that candles, lighters and matches are tools, not toys, and to always let an adult use these items so that they don’t get hurt or burned.

Firefighters played a fun game to teach kids that if they did become trapped in their bedroom to throw a pillow out the window to alert firefighters to where they are.

We reviewed as a group 9-1-1 as the emergency telephone number. We explained how to place the back of your hand on a door to see if it is hot, and that when the smoke alarm sounds, to get out and always stay out.

For students in third and fourth grades, the “don’ts” of fire safety were reviewed using the fire safety trailer. This identifies home hazards such as cords under carpeting, electrical appliances too close to water sources, tripping hazards and keeping paper and combustibles away from heating sources like woodstoves or fireplaces.

We practiced exiting the trailer so students got to climb out a window and down a two-step escape ladder and then to go to the family meeting place. If your family doesn’t already have a home escape plan with a meeting place, we encourage you to work on one. The fire department would be happy to assist you in putting a plan together.

Fifth graders listened to a police officer and dispatcher talk about 911 and how to report an emergency. They learned that it’s important to stay on the phone with the dispatcher until they tell you it’s OK to hang up.

Shelburne police officers also reviewed important lessons such as stranger/danger and wearing a helmet while riding a bike or skateboard.

Kids in sixth through eighth grades got outside to learn how to use a fire extinguisher and talk to EMTs about CPR and emergency medicine. They worked with a firefighter to learn about tools the department uses and got to hold a hand line and flow water.

We encourage you to talk to your child about the lessons they learned to reinforce them. And remember … Fire prevention/safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52!

Jim Buell is the fire prevention/public education officer for Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department.