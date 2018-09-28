Shelburne Players’ ‘Sleeping Indoors’ opens Oct. 12

The Shelburne Players are rehearsing now for their fall production, “Sleeping Indoors” which opens Oct. 12 on stage in the Shelburne Town Center.

The comedy-drama by Jim Holt, tells the story with some unexpected twists of what happens when a literary reviewer and his wife invite a homeless man into their home for Christmas dinner.

The couple doesn’t expect to be so charmed by the man and they are surprised by the journal he keeps. Their discovery of his literary talent poses a quandary for someone who thrives in anonymity and is tempted by new comforts such as sleeping indoors.

A Cape Cod Times reviewer said of a local production of the play: “You’ll likely be debating this one on the trip home.”

Performances are set for two weekends: Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 18-20. Tickets are available at Shelburne Market for $15; matinee seats $12. More information and a ticket reservation link is online at shelburneplayers.com.