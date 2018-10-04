Early voting has begun

STAFF REPORT

Town clerks across Vermont are mailing out absentee ballots and voters are casting votes at town halls as early voting has begun for the November general election.

Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon said Monday that her office had issued 409 early ballots already, both by mail and to those voting in her office.

Voters can call the town clerk’s office, 985-5116, or email dvachon@shelburnevt.org to request a ballot by mail.

Mailed ballots need to be received at the town offices by Nov. 6, Election Day.

Voters also may vote in person at the town offices until Nov. 5. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone needing to register to vote may do so in person at the town clerk’s office or online on the Secretary of State’s website: sec.state.vt.us/elections/voters/registration.

Vermont also allows for same-day registration at the polls on election day.

