Falls Road sewerline work rumbles on

STAFF REPORT

The new sewer main has been installed on Falls Road from Route 7 to Church Street. Town officials said that contractors next will work from Church Street back toward Route 7 to tie in the individual sewer laterals. Night work in this area is expected to continue for approximately two weeks.

The project is replacing an old sewer line that has reached the end of its useful life.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible, explained Chris Robinson, town water quality superintendent.

Work on this area of Falls Road is scheduled to be completed by mid- to late October.

Work will also continue from the LaPlatte River Bridge toward Bacon Drive. Robinson said that this project involves updating the access drive to the pump station, installing an improved stormwater outfall, and in spring new plantings for screening will be planted.

The work near the bridge will create delays and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route to that stretch as well. Work in this section will continue through October, Robinson said.