Shelburne Police Log

32 traffic violations

11 medical calls

10 miscellaneous complaints

7 burglar alarms

3 false fire alarms

2 dogs reunited with owners

Aug. 11

10:13 a.m. Police checked on a report of a woman walking in the middle of Shelburne Road south of Bostwick Road. Police found her to be OK and not walking in the road.

10:35 a.m. A man reported damage to his car for insurance purposes.

11:04 a.m. Police found a bag of sand that someone reported as suspicious on Spear Street.

5:42 p.m. A person reported a fire on Lake Champlain Road near Quaker Smith Point Road. Shelburne Police, Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire Department responded, but did not find a fire. It was later determined that the caller had likely seen a large brush pile on fire on Wings Point in Charlotte.

9:33 a.m. Police found Joseph Domenick, 49, of South Londonderry, Vt. driving while intoxicated on Shelburne Road. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court on August 30 to answer to the charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with license suspended and violation of conditions of release.

Aug. 12

12:49 a.m. Police ran a DUI road checkpoint on Shelburne Road.

1:17 a.m. Police stopped Miguel Molina, 25, of Burlington, on Mount Philo Road and cited him to appear in Vermont Superior Court on August 30 to answer to the charge of driving while intoxicated

9:47 a.m. Police attempted to investigate a possible theft of a kayak from Beach Road which occurred sometime since Aug. 9. The investigation concluded because the kayak owner could not give an adequate description of the vessel.

2:37 p.m. Police checked on a dog locked in a car on Farm Barn Lane.

2:53 p.m. Police stopped Tyrone Biggs, 49, of Burlington and found he was driving with a suspended license on Shelburne Road. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court to answer to the charges of driving while license suspended.

4:54 p.m. Police checked on a report of an erratic motorist on Harbor Road and found the vehicle with a young driver at the wheel with a parent in the car.

5:16 p.m. On Shelburne Road, police found Amy Martel, 37, of Richmond who had an active arrest warrant. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

7:15 p.m. Police took an intoxicated man from Shelburne Road to detox.

9:30 p.m. Police assisted a woman with a domestic issue on Marsett Road.

10 p.m. After police did a welfare check on an individual on General Greene Road, Shelburne Rescue took the person to the hospital.

Aug. 13

5:28 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police responded to a report of smoke coming from Nashville Road and found it was a campfire.

6:12 p.m. Police conducted speed and traffic safety enforcement near Pinehurst Drive.

Aug. 14

1:25 a.m. Police did a commercial vehicle inspection on a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.

8:30 a.m. Police conducted speed and traffic safety enforcement near Pond Road.

3:59 p.m. Police helped a man find his missing bicycle on Boulder Hill Road.

5:27 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple car crash on Shelburne Road. People involved were evaluated and did not require further medical assistance. Police took statements and filed a state crash report.

7:24 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between neighbors on Harrington Avenue and forwarded information to the Community Outreach Team for additional assistance.

Aug. 15

3:48 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with a reported suspicious vehicle at Wings Point Road in Charlotte.

4:35 p.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Executive Drive. Eric Edson, 21, of Burlington, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release.

8:36 p.m. Police responded to a car crash on Bishop Road near Beaver Creek Road.

9:59 p.m. Police checked for a woman reportedly walking down the middle of Shelburne Road near Shelburne Museum, but could not locate anyone.

Aug. 16

8:05 a.m. Police took statements for insurance purposes at a two-cars accident near the intersection of Shelburne and Locust Hill Roads.

11:40 a.m. Police mediated a dispute between two people near the intersection of Shelburne and Harbor Roads. One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

3:18 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police look for a missing person on Spear Street.

5:38 p.m. Police looked for a reported erratic driver on Shelburne Road, but could not find the person.

5:43 p.m. Police checked near Hedgerow Drive for a suspicious car, but could not find it.

8:23 p.m. After receiving a report, police found an individual at Shelburne Town Beach with a dog and asked them to leave.

Aug. 17

2:28 a.m. Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police look for a vehicle believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance on Shelburne Road. They did not find it.

11:31 a.m. Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg fire and rescue crews and Shelburne Police, responded to Shelburne Museum where a blown transformer filled a building with smoke.

10:47 p.m. Shelburne Police went to Harbor Place after getting a 911 call that turned out to be accidental.