Thanks for supporting Richmond auction

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Community Senior Center of Bolton, Richmond and Huntington I’d like to thank your readers and The Citizen and Shelburne News for your coverage of the Sept. 19-20 Harold V. Walsh art exhibit and benefit auction. We met several people from Hinesburg and Shelburne in particular who mentioned the articles and who were very pleased for the opportunity to acquire some very nice pieces at reasonable prices.

Thanks to a combination of factors, including your coverage, we sold over 100 of the 140 artworks donated by Winifred Walsh Doane, and will offer the rest at the Richmond Free Library’s annual book sale in February.

Earl Wester

Richmond