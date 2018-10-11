Beware of blue-green algae; poses threat to dogs

Waterfowl hunters with retrieving dogs during Vermont’s waterfowl hunting seasons should check for cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) blooms before allowing their dogs in the water, according to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. Cyanobacteria can produce toxins that can be fatal to dogs. Hunters heading out early in the morning are advised to check conditions the day before. The regular season for duck and goose hunting begins Oct. 13.

The Vermont Department of Health has an online map of cyanobacteria blooms reported in Vermont at healthvermont.gov/tracking/cyanobacteria-tracker.