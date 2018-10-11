Fish & Wildlife hosts Bird Banding at Dead Creek

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Otter Creek Audubon host Bird Banding Week with hands-on bird banding demonstrations at Dead Creek Visitor Center in Addison.

The public is invited to help identify the birds, observe the banding process, and help release birds. Licensed bird bander Rodney Olsen of Vergennes will lead the sessions.

Songbird banding will happen from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, 16 and 20.

A special evening owl banding session will take place at Snake Mountain from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. A brief presentation will be given every 30 minutes starting at 8 p.m.

“Birds are currently on a massive migration headed southward, and I encourage people to come learn more about the conservation work that goes on at Dead Creek and other wildlife management areas every day,” said Olsen.

Bird banding is a conservation tool that helps biologists track the health of bird populations in the wild. It can also help biologists better understand bird movements to target high-priority habitats for conservation efforts.

The Dead Creek Visitor Center is located in Addison. The owl banding session will be done approximately 1.2 miles east of the intersection of Routes 17 and 22A – look for the signs.