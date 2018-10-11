Local fire departments host pancake breakfast, craft sale fundraisers

By on No Comment

At left, Shelburne Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet (front) and 1st Lt. Dwight Mazur serve up pancakes and sausage at a previous department breakfast.

Two local fire departments host fundraisers this Saturday in Shelburne and Hinesburg.

In Shelburne, firefighters will put on their annual pancake breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m.

This year breakfast will be cooked and served at Shelburne Community School due to library construction near the fire station. This is the annual fundraiser for the Shelburne Firefighters Association.

The Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s second Fall Farmers Market and Craft Sale will set up at the Hinesburg fire station on Saturday. Vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.

  

Local fire departments host pancake breakfast, craft sale fundraisers added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.