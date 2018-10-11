Local fire departments host pancake breakfast, craft sale fundraisers

Two local fire departments host fundraisers this Saturday in Shelburne and Hinesburg.

In Shelburne, firefighters will put on their annual pancake breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m.

This year breakfast will be cooked and served at Shelburne Community School due to library construction near the fire station. This is the annual fundraiser for the Shelburne Firefighters Association.

The Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s second Fall Farmers Market and Craft Sale will set up at the Hinesburg fire station on Saturday. Vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.