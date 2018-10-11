March for Our Lives founders visit Burlington

Staff Report

On Friday, Oct. 19 three student writers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida will visit Vermont on a tour for their new book, “Glimmer Of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement.”

Phoenix Books is sponsoring the question and answer session with three of the March for Our Lives founders, Emma Gonzalez, Alex Wind and David Hogg. There will also be a meet and greet with the the student activists for those who have purchased the book.

“Glimmer Of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement” chronicles the events of February 14th, 2018, and the creation of March for Our Lives from the founders of the movement, including Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, and others. Through first person essays and oral histories, Glimmer Of Hope shows how and why these students and alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School persevered during their grief.

Glimmer Of Hope is the only official book by the founders of the movement, and 100 percent of the authors’ proceeds, and a large percentage of Penguin Random House profits, will benefit the March for Our Lives Fund and gun violence prevention in the United States. Phoenix Books will also donate a portion of book proceeds to the fund.

The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to assure that no special interest group or political agenda is more critical than the timely passage of legislation to effectively address gun violence issues.

Tickets are required. The book is on sale nationwide on October 16. The students will be at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19. For more information: phoenixbooks.biz/glimmerofhope.