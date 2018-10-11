Parks & Rec News

See all Fall and Winter programs and events online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 Fall/Winter brochure.

After School Fitness Program

Registration deadline is Friday for this program for kids in grades 5-8. Join instructor Nick Mead right after school to for conditioning with a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity to improve sports performance and reduce injuries. Research also shows that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function. Participants of any fitness ability are welcome. Workouts are adjusted to individual fitness levels in a non-competitive environment. Classes at the Field House Tuesdays 2:10- 3:10 p.m. and Thursdays from 3:10-4:10 p.m. Runs Oct. 16 through Nov. 8. Fee: $100.

Questions & Answers with ARK vets

Dog owners bring your questions on Friday, Oct. 19, when local veterinarian Dr. Sarah Smets, a new member of the Ark Veterinary Hospital staff, will discuss canine health care topics such as concerns about blue green algae, how to brush your dog’s teeth, and much more. The program is hosted by the Shelburne Village Dog Park Committee. Note: Bring your questions but please don’t bring your dog. The event is 6:30-8 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at the Shelburne Town Offices. Free admission and refreshments.

NEW: School’s Out Play Time

Open house Friday, Oct. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Kids in kindergarten through grade 5 can celebrate “no school day” with friends for some morning fun. Stop by at the Field House for Big Insane Games with the Big Blue Trunk, enjoy making crafts and more. This is not a drop-off program, parents must please accompany children. The cost is $5 per child, cash or check. Younger siblings are welcome, but some activities may not be age-appropriate for kids under 5. No registration needed.

Senior Walking Program

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Free program will run Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. in the town gym starting Oct. 22 through March 29. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes. No registration required. Shelburne residents only. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.

Shelburne Halloween Parade and activities Oct. 28

The annual Shelburne Halloween Parade, presented by the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Floats will line up at Shelburne Shopping Park at 12:45 p.m. The fun continues after the parade until 4:30 p.m. with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a fun craft sponsored by Pierson Library and a costume contest all at the Town Center Gym. (Bring a canned-food donation for the Shelburne Food Shelf and get a special Halloween prize.) The fire station will have music and snacks. For questions or to register a float contact: Richard J. Fox at 448-0118 or email rfox@foxlawvt.com.