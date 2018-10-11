Village sewer line night work continues

The new sewer main has been installed on Falls Road from Route 7 to Church Street.

Contractors are working this week starting at Church Street and working back toward Route 7 to tie in individual sewer lateral lines.

The project is replacing an old sewer line that has reached the end of its useful life.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible, explained Chris Robinson, town water quality superintendent.

Night work in this area is expected to continue for another week; work on this stretch of Falls Road is expected to be completed by mid- to late October.

Further east, day work will continue from the LaPlatte River Bridge toward Bacon Drive. Robinson said that this project involves updating the access drive to the pump station, installing an improved stormwater outfall, and in spring, new plantings for screening will be planted.

The work near the bridge will create delays and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route to that stretch as well. Work in this section will continue through October, Robinson said.

The Wastewater and Stormwater Department thanks local residents for their support during this very busy construction season, Robinson added.