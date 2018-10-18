CVU teams head into final weeks with momentum

By LAUREN READ

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Champlain Valley Union girls cross-country team certainly had a good warmup for the upcoming NVAC District Championships last weekend.

The Redhawks traveled to New York City on Saturday to compete in the Manhattan Invitational and came back with a program-best third place finish.

CVU came in third in the Eastern States race – the program’s best-ever result at the premier competition – with Claremont (California) taking first and Liverpool (N.Y.) following in second place.

Alice Larson paced the Redhawks with a ninth place finish and Ella Whitman followed in 18th place.

Chloe Silverman came in 42nd, Jasmine Nails was 47th and Alice Veronneau followed in 48th to round out the top finishers for CVU.

The Redhawks compete in the NVAC District Championships this Saturday and then race in the Vermont State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 27.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 4, Essex 0: It was another win and another shutout for the undefeated CVU girls soccer team.

The Redhawks topped Essex 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Sydney Jimmo had a goal and an assist for the Redhawks (12-0), while Olivia Morton, Sara Kelley and Catherine Gilwee each tallied once.

Maryn Askew earned the shutout in goal with one save.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 3, Colchester 1: The CVU boys soccer team had their shutout streak snapped but still earned the 3-1 win over Colchester on Friday.

Luke Morton had two goals for the Redhawks (10-0-2) and Chase Mitchell also found the back of the net.

Aidan Johnson and Cole Otley combined to make three saves in goal.

Hans Nedde scored for the Lakers – the first goal the Redhawks have given up this season. Chase Carey made nine stops.

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 2, Middlebury 0: The CVU field hockey team got back to its winning ways with back-to-back wins over U-32 and Middlebury.

The Redhawks topped U-32 5-1 last Wednesday, with Flynn Hall scoring twice and Claire Smith added in a goal and an assist.

CVU followed with a 2-0 victory over Middlebury last Friday. Hailey Chase scored on a penalty stroke for the Redhawks and Nora Weisman-Rowell also tallied.

Kristy Carlson earned both wins in goal, making five stops to beat U-32 and one save to shut out Middlebury.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Essex 3, CVU 1: The CVU girls volleyball team took their first loss of the season on Thursday, falling to Essex 3-1.

The Hornets took the first set 25-22 before CVU followed with a win in the second (25-21) to tie the match.

Essex won the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-19, to hand the Redhawks their first loss of the season.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Enosburg 0: The CVU boys volleyball made it 10-0 with a win over Enosburg on Friday.

The Redhawks won the match in straight sets and have yet to drop a set so far this season. CVU won 25-10, 25-15 and 25-16 to secure the win.

FOOTBALL

St. Johnsbury 42, CVU 0: Jack ZuWallack had 63 yards on the ground to power the CVU football team but the Redhawks fell to visiting St. Johnsbury.

Alex Murray added two catches for 71 yards for the Redhawks (1-6) and Ryan Anderson had two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

But the Hilltoppers were too much for CVU to handle on offense, with quarterback Jake Cady throwing for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Renwick Smith had four catches for touchdowns.